A year later: Looking back at life after the Dec. 26 tornadoes

Building a foundation on faith in Farmersville

A lone undecorated Christmas tree sits in a yet unoccupied house on Brinegar Road outside Farmersville.

“Is this ours?” Charlie Peters says to his wife Le Ann. Looking at their brand new house, the couple can’t wait to spend Christmas in the home with their families.

The process of building a home is never easy, but for the Peters, it has been a blessing that came out of a nightmare after their home was destroyed in the Dec. 26, 2015 tornado.

By Sonia Duggan, Joe Reavis and Wyndi Veigel • Staff Writers • news@princetonherald.com

