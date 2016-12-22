Habitat home presented

The Escamilla family of four took possession of their new house at 303 Bonnieview in Princeton last week in a presentation by North Collin County Habitat for Humanity.

Sandy Escamilla and her family, Amathist, 11, Nicholas, 9, and Hector, 4, had been living in an apartment in McKinney. She is a Collin County native, graduate of McKinney High School and works at Mediquip in McKinney.

She applied for the Habitat program in 2014 and volunteered with the organization as part of the application process. Escamilla also completed financial management counseling to qualify for the interest-free home loan.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • news@princetonherald.com

