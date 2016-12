The Panthers knocked off a set of Class 5A Texoma basketball programs in the comforts of home.

Princeton (8-5 overall, as of Dec. 19) opened the week with a 71-58 win against Sherman and then defeated Denison 59-49.

Against Denison, Daeshon Jones poured in 19 points and Bradley Torres had 13.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@princetonherald.com

