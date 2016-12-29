Year in Review: Princeton officials address rapid growth

As the hot growth area in Collin County, much of the 2016 activity in Princeton centered on how to ensure that services keep up with the influx of new residents and businesses.

Several new housing subdivisions were announced for the Princeton area, which required planning for city infrastructure and room in schools for new students.

The mayor, fire chief and school superintendent reviewed their activities for the past year and plans to address change in the coming year.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • news@princetonherald.com

For the complete story and photos see the Dec. 29 edition of The Princeton Herald or click here for the e-Edition.