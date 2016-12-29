Year in review: Programs won district, playoff trophies in 2016

This year was filled with many individual and team titles.

Below is a breakdown of how each sport fared on the boys and girls side starting with the fall and wrapping up with the spring sports.

Football

The Panthers finished the season 5-6 overall and were fourth at 2-3 in District 7-4A Div. I.

Above them were Paris 5-0, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 4-1 and Paris North Lamar 2-3. Missing the postseason cut were Quinlan Ford and Anna each at 1-4.

