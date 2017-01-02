Farmersville residents killed in plane crash

City officials have confirmed that Farmersville residents Greg and his son, Tim Barber were killed Saturday, Dec. 31 in an airplane crash in McKinney.

A third person, whose identity has not been released, was also killed in the crash.

Though the FAA and NTSB are still investigating the crash, preliminary information released states that the two planes collided over McKinney near Aero Country Airport shortly after 5:30 p.m.

One of the small, private airplanes crashed into Custer Road in McKinney, shutting down the road for an extended period of time while investigators secured the wreckage.

The other aircraft crashed into Uncle Bob’s Self Storage.

NTSB has confirmed that no one was injured on the ground as a result of the crash.

Greg and Tim were beloved in the Farmersville community, one of the leaders of Boy Scout 310. Tim was also very involved in the troop and had achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

Greg was also a retired Air Force Pilot and his son, Tim had just completed his first semester at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. He was home on Christmas break.

Service times for the father and son are unknown at this time.

For the complete story see the Jan. 5 edition of The Princeton Herald.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@princetonherald.com.