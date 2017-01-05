Farmersville residents killed in plane crash

The Farmersville community is in mourning after the loss of Greg Barber, 55, and his son, Tim, 18, who died in a plane crash New Year’s Eve.

According to information released by the National Transportation Safety Board, the crash occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 and involved Barber’s plane, a 1947 Luscombe 8A and a 1972 Piper Arrow flown by Robert Navar, 48, of Frisco. The two planes collided over McKinney near AeroCountry Airport.

Navar was also killed in the crash.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@princetonherald.com

