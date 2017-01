What kind of snow flurries are you seeing? Share your photos and weather information here! ... See MoreSee Less

All games in the Princeton Boys Soccer Tournament for Friday have been cancelled because of cold weather. Games will pick back up Saturday at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.



10 a.m. – Burkburnett versus Decatur

11:55 a.m. – Community versus Anna

1:50 p.m. – Princeton versus Burkburnett

3:45 p.m. – Bonham versus Community

5:40 p.m. – Decatur versus Crandall

7:30 p.m. – Anna versus Terrell C. Pierce

Structure fire in the 700 block of S. State Hwy. 78 near Farmersville. Fire under control at this time. Attic fire. Farmersville, Josephine and Princeton Fire Departments on scene along with AMR and Farmersville PD. No injuries reported. Avoid the area.