Tuesday, 10 January, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Walmart suffers severe damage after fire; suspect arrested

The Princeton Herald

21 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

The Princeton Herald shared Princeton Police Department's post.

Due to the overwhelming support from the citizens we were able to capture the suspect! Thank you everybody for your continual help and support! On 01/09/2017 at approximately 1:41 pm the below posted subject came into the Princeton Wal-Mart and started a fire within the clothing section. At this time the City of Princeton Police Department is needing to identify this suspect. Should you have any information regarding this suspect or incident please contact us. Non Emergency- 972-736-3901 EMail- YDeleon@princetonpd.com EMail- JWaters@princetonpd.com Or message us through Facebook.

The Princeton Herald

1 day ago

The Princeton Herald

Structure fire at the Princeton Walmart. Princeton and McKinney Fire Departments on scene, along with AMR and Princeton PD. Avoid the area.

Update: Melissa and Branch FD also on scene as well as Lowry Crossing.

Update: 2:08 p.m. Fire out. Store in overhaul.

Update: 3:18 p.m.several aisles of clothing were on fire. Investigation is underway including possible arson. Walmart will remain closed at least for the remainder of today if not longer.

Update: 5:09 p.m. Princeton PD has released photo of possible suspect. Contact the PD if you have information. Photo shared in additional post.

Update: suspect apprehended. Investigation continues.

The Princeton Herald

4 days ago

The Princeton Herald

Princeton boys basketball games at Wills Point on Friday have been cancelled. The girls home games against Anna have be moved to Saturday, with the freshmen at 2:30 p.m., JV at 3:45 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m.

The Princeton Herald

4 days ago

The Princeton Herald

Congressman Sam Johnson, who serves Texas’ 3rd U.S. Congressional District, announced he will not seek re-election at the end of his current term.
He has served in Congress since 1991 and is a decorated war hero and native Texan. Congressman Johnson served in the U.S. Air Force for 29 years and flew combat missions in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was a Prisoner of War in Hanoi, which included 42 months in solitary confinement.
He was a business owner and served in the Texas State Legislature as well.
We will have a complete story in the upcoming edition of The Princeton Herald.
Please take time to watch this tribute to Congressman Johnson: youtu.be/p3IqptBnuHU ... See MoreSee Less

The Princeton Herald

4 days ago

The Princeton Herald

The Princeton girls soccer games at McKinney North on Friday have been cancelled due to the cold weather.

