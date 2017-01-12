‘Best of’ Princeton voting starts this week

Thursday, 12 January, 2017
10 hours ago

Some more photos from today's fire. All said and done the fire destroyed two vacant structures, an RV and burned 30 acres. Though investigation continues through the County Fire Marshal's Office, preliminary investigation of the start of the fire appears to be someone burning trash. ... See MoreSee Less

Kudos to the COPS! As the fire in Princeton was racing across the prairie, sneaking through yards and into people's belonging's, threatening their homes, Law Enforcement Officers charged right into the flames trying desperately to slow down the fire. Even the County Animal control truck was driving ahead of the fire trying to evacuate people in the fire's path. In these images you see a Princeton Police Officer and a Texas Game Warden giving it all they had to prevent the grass fire from engulfing homes. Thank you gentlemen. That was something to witness.

18 hours ago

19 hours ago

All hands are on deck for a grass fire, structure fires on Live Oak Street near CR 448 and CR 1109. Two structures gone, more threatened. Princeton, Melissa, Farmersville, Branch, Lowry Crossing, McKinney Fire on scene. Avoid the area. ... See MoreSee Less

2 days ago

Walmart suffers severe damage after fire; suspect arrested. For the story go to www.princetonherald.com. ... See MoreSee Less

3 days ago

The Princeton Herald shared Princeton Police Department's post. ... See MoreSee Less

Due to the overwhelming support from the citizens we were able to capture the suspect! Thank you everybody for your continual help and support! On 01/09/2017 at approximately 1:41 pm the below posted subject came into the Princeton Wal-Mart and started a fire within the clothing section. At this time the City of Princeton Police Department is needing to identify this suspect. Should you have any information regarding this suspect or incident please contact us. Non Emergency- 972-736-3901 EMail- YDeleon@princetonpd.com EMail- JWaters@princetonpd.com Or message us through Facebook.

