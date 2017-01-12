Thursday, 12 January, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
PHS construction nears completion

The Princeton Herald

1 hour ago

The Princeton Herald

The Princeton Herald

5 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

The Princeton Herald

18 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

Some more photos from today's fire. All said and done the fire destroyed two vacant structures, an RV and burned 30 acres. Though investigation continues through the County Fire Marshal's Office, preliminary investigation of the start of the fire appears to be someone burning trash. ... See MoreSee Less

Kudos to the COPS! As the fire in Princeton was racing across the prairie, sneaking through yards and into people's belonging's, threatening their homes, Law Enforcement Officers charged right into the flames trying desperately to slow down the fire. Even the County Animal control truck was driving ahead of the fire trying to evacuate people in the fire's path. In these images you see a Princeton Police Officer and a Texas Game Warden giving it all they had to prevent the grass fire from engulfing homes. Thank you gentlemen. That was something to witness.

The Princeton Herald

1 day ago

The Princeton Herald

The Princeton Herald

1 day ago

The Princeton Herald

All hands are on deck for a grass fire, structure fires on Live Oak Street near CR 448 and CR 1109. Two structures gone, more threatened. Princeton, Melissa, Farmersville, Branch, Lowry Crossing, McKinney Fire on scene. Avoid the area. ... See MoreSee Less

