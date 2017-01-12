PHS construction nears completion

After a long anticipated wait, construction on the Princeton High School expansion is nearing its end.

The first game played in the school’s new gym will be the boys and girls’ home basketball games Friday, Jan. 13.

“We will still be having punch list items completed through the end of the year,” Superintendent Phil Anthony said. “But we are basically done with the majority of the construction projects.”

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@princetonherald.com

