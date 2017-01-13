Princeton School Board calls bond election for May 6

The Princeton ISD Board of Trustees called a bond election in the amount of $93.6 million for May 6 to fund projects that will handle the expected growth in the district.

“Home construction is booming with more than 5,000 new lots planned in the near future,” Superintendent Philip Anthony said. “With almost 2,000 new students projected over the next 10 years, this bond will be needed to fund an additional three campuses, which are included in the package.”

The election follows the recommendation of the long range planning committee, which was comprised of 30 community members. They reviewed the demographic study, conducted a facility needs assessment and determined cost projections, as well as financial implications for homeowners.

Projects funded by this bond include:

– Expanding Jr. High #2 to 900 capacity during original construction.

– Constructing additional game field for 2 Jr. High schools.

– Building Elementary #5 and #6.

– Renovating Lacy and Godwin elementary schools.

– Repairing and replacing drives and parking.

– Turfing baseball and softball fields.

– Purchasing school sites for 5 new campuses.

The district emphasized keeping the financial impact to homeowners to a minimum. The increase in taxes will not be more than 5 cents per $100 valuation, which on an average home valued at $142,000 with a homestead exemption would be only $4.88 per month for an annual increase of $58.51.

For the complete story including a timeline of when the projects will be completed, see the Jan. 19 edition of The Princeton Herald.