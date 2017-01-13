Friday, 13 January, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Princeton School Board calls bond election for May 6

Related Posts

Facebook

The Princeton Herald

1 hour ago

The Princeton Herald

For more information on the PISD Bond that was called for May 6 go to www.princetonherald.com. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Princeton Herald

6 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

They’re back: Panthers claim third in Princeton Invitational. For the complete story see the Jan. 12 edition of The Princeton Herald or go to www.etypeservices.com/Princeton%20HeraldID249/default.aspx to see the e-Edition. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Princeton Herald

18 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

A new head football coach has been hired for Princeton High School. Coach Clint Surratt will be joining the Princeton Panthers. He spent the last six years as coach for Frisco Lone Star. For the complete story see next week's edition of The Princeton Herald. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Princeton Herald

19 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

The Princeton ISD School board tonight called a $93.6 million bond election for May 6. This amount, if approved, would fund the following items:
expanding Jr. high No. 2 to 900 capacity during construction
construct additional game field for two Jr. highs
Construct elementary no. 5
construct elementary no. 6
Renovate Lacy Elementary
Renovate Godwin Elementary
Replace and widen Bois D' Arc
Concrete drives and additional parking
turf baseball and softball fields
Purchase the following school sites:
• A junior high site
• Combo Jr. High/high school site
• Two elementary school sites
For the complete story, see next week's edition of The Princeton Herald. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Princeton Herald

22 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

‘Best of’ Princeton
voting starts this week

Voting for the 16th annual Best of Princeton contest starts this week and continues through the end of the month.
See page 6A for the ballot.

Ballots for the popular readers' poll will be available weekly in The Princeton Herald.

For e-Edition ballot go to
www.etypeservices.com/Princeton%20HeraldID249/default.aspx

From accountants to auto repair, workout to annual event, or barbecue to Tex-Mex, readers are invited to vote for their favorites. Ballots can be mailed to The Princeton Herald, P.O. Box 687, Princeton, TX 75407, or brought by the office at 101 S. Main Street, Farmersville. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Jan. 31.

Winners in all categories will be announced in March. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook