Wednesday, 18 January, 2017
'Best of' Princeton voting continues this week

The Princeton Herald

3 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

Princeton girls soccer was No. 3 in the TASCO Class 4A Region II Top 10. ... See MoreSee Less

The Princeton Herald

21 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

Princeton senior Regan Wilkins was selected to compete in the 80th annual Oil Bowl All-Star football game on June 10 in Wichita Falls. Wilkins was a two-year defensive starter for the Princeton football team.

The Princeton Herald

22 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

The Princeton Herald shared The Wylie News's photo. ... See MoreSee Less

Are you having challenges finding affordable housing (buying or renting) in Collin County? If so, we'd love to know - message us!

The Princeton Herald

23 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

‘Best of’ Princeton
voting continues this week

Voting for the 16th annual Best of Princeton contest continues this week through the end of the month.
See page 6A for the ballot.

Ballots for the popular readers' poll will be available weekly in The Princeton Herald.

For e-Edition ballot go to
www.etypeservices.com/Princeton%20HeraldID249/default.aspx

From accountants to auto repair, workout to annual event, or barbecue to Tex-Mex, readers are invited to vote for their favorites. Ballots can be mailed to The Princeton Herald, P.O. Box 687, Princeton, TX 75407, or brought by the office at 101 S. Main Street, Farmersville. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Jan. 31.

Winners in all categories will be announced in March.

The Princeton Herald

1 day ago

The Princeton Herald

Veteran officer starts first elected term as Collin Co. Constable.

