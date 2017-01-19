$93.6 million bond up for vote in May

Voters will have the opportunity to cast ballots May 6 on a $93.6 million bond for Princeton Independent School District improvements.

The PISD School Board heard from members of the Long Range Planning (LRP) committee Thursday, Jan. 12 in a special called meeting.

After meeting numerous times over the past several months, the committee advised the board on a variety of topics including the recommendation of general locations for future school sites, a timeline for facility needs, cost projections for the projects, financial implications and future construction and financing options.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@princetonherald.com

