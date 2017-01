Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis has announced the upcoming spring session dates for the DA's Citizen Prosecutor Academy. This 11-week course begins Feb. 9 and concludes with a graduation ceremony for participants April 20.



Collaborating with an extensive network of public servants and agencies on a daily basis, the DA's office is at the forefront of protecting the community by putting away the bad guys and holding criminals accountable. Hear from prosecutors, detectives, judges and law enforcement officials as they explain how a case develops, from arrest to trial, and subsequent appeal.



Classes for this popular program will meet on Thursday evenings at the Collin County Courthouse from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The application deadline is Jan. 25. Class size is limited, so you are encouraged to apply early. Those seeking enrollment must be at least 18 years of age.



To learn more and apply for the District Attorney's Citizen Prosecutor Academy visit collincountyda.com/citizen-prosecutor-academy.



For questions, contact Kim Alvarado at 972-548-4768 or email DA-CPA@collincountytx.gov.