Walmart reopens

After being closed for five days, portions of the Princeton Walmart reopened Saturday, Jan. 14.

Primarily, the food, pharmacy and pet sections reopened to customers after goods were replaced due to an arson fire that was set Jan. 9.

As the news traveled that Walmart was reopened, many took to Facebook to share their thoughts about the store.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@princetonherald.com

For the complete story see the January 19 edition of The Princeton Herald or click here for the e-Edition.