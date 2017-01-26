Friday, 27 January, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Single-vehicle fatality accident halts traffic on Hwy. 380

Related Posts

Facebook

The Princeton Herald

1 hour ago

The Princeton Herald

The latest edition of The Princeton Herald is now available on rack locations at Appletree Valero, Brookshire Brothers, North End Grocery, Exxon Station, Allsups, Gilbert Grocery and Branch Grocery or via the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Princeton%20HeraldID249/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Princeton Herald

1 hour ago

The Princeton Herald

Several Princeton PD officers received a special award at the Jan. 21 first responder dinner for their efforts in aiding with the Jan. 9 Walmart fire. From left are Detective Yesenia Deleon-Lopez, Officers Curtis Humphrey, Kyle Strickland, Courtney Raney, Jeremy Watts, David Toler, Lt. Jesus Rodriguez and Police Chief James Waters. Wyndi Veigel/The Princeton Herald. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Princeton Herald

18 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

Hearing lots of sirens? A shed burned down on CR 905 and departments Princeton, Lowry Crossing, Branch and McKinney responded to the scene. Though it was too late for the shed, the house and surrounding area was saved. Just a reminder, if you see an emergency vehicle pull to the right. If you cannot safely do so or they are going through an intersection just stop. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Princeton Herald

1 day ago

The Princeton Herald

Keep up with your community.
Get The Princeton Herald delivered to your home, each week, for just $33.00 a year.
To get started today, email subscribe@princetonherald.com, call 972.442.5515 x21 or
Go online to www.etypeservices.com/Princeton%20HeraldID249/default.aspx.

Get the local news, plus save on deals each week from area businesses. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Princeton Herald

2 days ago

The Princeton Herald

Princeton FFA members compete in the Collin County Junior Livestock Show. For photos see the Jan. 19 edition of The Princeton Herald or go to www.etypeservices.com/Princeton%20HeraldID249/default.aspx to view the e-Edition. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook