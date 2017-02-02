Fires plague area despite wet season

Several fires have occurred in the past week, one coming close to destroying entire neighborhoods near Lake Lavon.

Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, Princeton Fire Department received a page for a large grass fire on CR 901.

Starting out with a message of only one acre on fire, incoming calls quickly updated the scene to more than 50 acres on fire and Branch, Lowry Crossing and Lucas Fire Departments were called in for

mutual aid.

According to Collin County Fire Marshal Jason Browning, the fire began on Poppy Lane from the remnants of a bonfire from the night before.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@princetonherald.com

