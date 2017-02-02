Home screen advantage: PHS AV crew picks up new skills

A new teaching tool has been implemented for Princeton High School Audio Visual students and many are calling it a success.

With the opening of the brand-new performance gym, AV students now get the opportunity to shoot basketball games live onto the scoreboard.

Seniors Sirena Bingman and James Moore along with junior Robert Roman are learning all about the professionalism, the dedication and the excitement that goes into handling live feeds.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@princetonherald.com

For the complete story see the Feb. 2 edition of The Princeton Herald or click here for the e-Edition.