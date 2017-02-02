Near the top: Panthers locked in three-way for second

At the close of the first half of the District 11-4A basketball slate, the Panthers are in postseason contention.

As of Feb. 30, they were deadlocked with Melissa and Aubrey, below them were 2-3 Celina and Bonham was last at 0-5.

“We are still in the driver seat, both of our losses came down to the last possession. I like our chances in the second half of district,” head coach Eric Lockman said.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@princetonherald.com

