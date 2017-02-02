The Rhythm of Life

To meet Kenny Decker is to know a kind-hearted and quiet man, one who seems jovial and at peace most of the time. Of course, he’s never happier than when he’s spending time with his lovely and artistic wife, his three daughters, or his seven grandchildren, who are clearly the lights of his life.

But there’s another love that has kept Kenny young at heart, too, and that is a love best explained in his own words.

“I bought a guitar fresh out of high school, just for the girls, you know. That’s why boys buy guitars,” Decker said. He admits he only managed to learn three chords at the time. And for many years, that was all he needed.

By Jennifer M. Aguilar • Special Contributor • news@princetonherald.com

For the complete story see the Feb. 2 edition of The Princeton Herald or click here for the e-Edition.