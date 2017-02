With a plethora of ongoing sirens in the past week, Princeton residents may be pondering what is the reason for an uptake in emergency calls.

The answer is a fairly simple one: fires, both grass and structure hit the area hard.

Princeton FD responded to a house fire on CR 951 around 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@princetonherald.com

For the complete story see the Feb. 9 edition of The Princeton Herald or click here for the e-Edition.