New Director of Finance begins job

Bringing a career of number crunching to the job, Carron Prigmore started work last week as the new Director of Finance for the city of Princeton.

Prigmore comes to Princeton after working 14 years at an accounting firm in Greenville, and has worked in the accounting and bookkeeping professions since graduating high school.

The new Director of Finance started in her new post Monday, Jan. 23, in time for the 2017-‘18 budget season. She as scheduled this week to meet with a consultant to the city about preparing a new budget.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • news@princetonherald.com

