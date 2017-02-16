Finishing strong: PHS outscores Caddo Mills in second half

To be a championship winning basketball team you have to be able to close out games.

Princeton did just that Monday night in a 47-22 victory over Caddo Mills in the Class 4A Region II bi-district round at Royse City High School.

The Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Foxes 27-9 in the second half, after leading by just seven points (20-13) at halftime.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@princetonherald.com

