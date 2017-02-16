PHS choir program makes history

The choir program at Princeton High School made history this year when a student qualified for the All-State choir. Marquis McBride, a 9th-grader, just returned from San Antonio, where he performed as part of the Texas Music Educators Association convention with the rest of the elite singers.

In addition, sophomore Brutus Fowler was named a first alternate to the All-State choir.

According to PHS choir teacher Rachel Lavender, the All-State students participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA clinic. Their performances conclude the event that’s open to the more than 12,000 school music educators who attend to promote excellence in music.

By Jean Ann Collins • PISD Communications Coordinator • news@princetonherald.com

For the complete story see the Feb. 16 edition of The Princeton Herald or click here for the e-Edition.