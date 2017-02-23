New PISD junior high design plans approved

The second junior high school for Princeton ISD is now officially designed and named.

At the Monday, Feb. 20 school board meeting Claycomb Associates Architects presented meeting members the architectural design.

The two-story school will house a media center, a performance gymnasium, an auxiliary gym, track and field, cafeteria with a stage area and a capacity of 900 students.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@princetonherald.com

