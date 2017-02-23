Showing off a skill set: PISD students head to State in SkillsUSA

After months of preparation and hard work, 70 students recently competed at the District level for SkillsUSA. More than half will be advancing to the State competition.

“It’s great to see so many students advance,” Career and Technology Education (CATE) Director Greg Tabor said. “It’s an opportunity to show what they have learned and catch the eye of future employers.”

Princeton ISD has one of the largest CATE programs within the district offering students a wide variety of opportunities to research careers and get hands-on learning opportunities prior to graduation.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@princetonherald.com

