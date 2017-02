After an opening round win, Lady Panthers basketball was faced with the task of playing two-time defending state champion Argyle.

They came up just short in a 70-23 loss in the Class 4A Region II area round last Friday at Frisco High School.

Shelbi Cook scored a team-high 11 points in the final game of the 2016-’17 season.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@princetonherald.com

