Walmart arson suspect indicted



Jairo

Briceno-Barrientos

Jairo Briceno-Barrientos, 28, was indicted Thursday, Feb. 23 on charges stemming from allegedly setting a fire in the Princeton Walmart.

Briceno-Barrientos was indicted by the Collin County Grand Jury on arson causing bodily injury/death, a First Degree felony.

The fire occurred Jan. 9 when the suspect allegedly set fire with an accelerant to racks of clothing in the Walmart, located at 701 W. Princeton Dr.

At the time of his arrest, law enforcement personnel were able to obtain video from the Exxon Gas Station of the suspect filing up a container with gasoline prior to him allegedly setting the fire.

Multiple people were transported from the fire due to severe smoke inhalation, reports state.

Briceno-Barrientos was arrested the day of the fire after Princeton PD released photos from Walmart’s closed circuit video onto their social media.

Damage to the Walmart is estimated to be in the millions.

The suspect was placed in custody at the Collin County Detention Center where he remains.

Penalties for a First Degree felony include not less than five years in jail and not more than 99 and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@princetonherald.com