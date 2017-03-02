Out of reach: Panthers defeated in double overtime

RICHARDSON – Multiple lead changes and a pair of overtimes proved too tough to overcome Feb. 21 for the Panthers.

Kaufman pulled out a 71-67 double overtime win in the Class 4A Region II bi-district round at Richardson High School.

“The kids gave great effort, I am very impressed the way they handled the adversity of the game,” head coach Eric Lockman said. “We had a chance to win it at the end of regulation, overtime, and double overtime. What else can a coach ask for.”

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@princetonherald.com

