Run raises funds to block out sun

Smith Elementary School hosted its first-ever fun run boosterthon to raise money to purchase sun shades for the school’s two playground areas, as well as make donations to feed hungry families.

More than $28,000 was raised from the event. This exceeded the goal of $10,000 the school set to collect by more than $18,000. Last year Smith’s service project fundraiser earned close to $7,000.

By Jean Ann Collins • PISD Communications Coordinator • news@princetonherald.com

