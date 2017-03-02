Teachers of the Year inducted into Pride Corps

Pride, honor and dedication were on display as elementary school teachers of the year recipients were inducted into the Princeton Pride Corps.

At the Monday, Feb. 20 school board meeting, members of the school board presented four teachers the honor.

“The Board of Trustees of the Princeton Independent School District wishes to honor exemplary classroom teachers who demonstrate leadership, innovation and dedication to the students of Princeton ISD, and the Princeton Pride Corps is the district’s highest recognition of exceptional teachers as nominated by their peers,” the proclamations state.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@princetonherald.com

