Mayor John-Mark Caldwell hands a key to the city over to Tractor Supply Manager Virginia Nix. Tractor Supply recently opened in Princeton on Hwy. 380. Also participating in the key ceremony was Tractor Supply Team Lead Ashton Salazar and city of Princeton Assistant City Manager Lesia Gronemeier.

