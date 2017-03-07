Hwy. 380 wreck results in multiple fatalities

Hwy. 380 near Princeton and McKinney was shut down for more than six hours Monday, March 6 after a multiple vehicle wreck resulted in a double fatality.

According to preliminary investigation information released by DPS Public Information Officer Lonny Haschel, troopers were called to the scene at around 2:16 p.m. to a crash on Hwy. 380 approximately a quarter mile east of County Road 330.

Preliminary information indicates that a white SUV was traveling west on Hwy. 380 in the right lane. For an undetermined reason, the SUV side swiped a west bound Dodge pickup in the left lane.

The pickup then crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit a tan Chevrolet Suburban head-on.

The suburban was then struck by an eastbound tanker truck. The tanker truck rolled on its side.

There were multiple injuries sustained by the occupants of the various vehicles and at least two were taken by air ambulance to area hospitals.

McKinney FD, McKinney PD, DPS, TxDOT, American Medical Response, Princeton PD and Lowry Crossing Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Numerous individuals stopped to render aid after the accident occurred, according to news reports.

The identities and numbers of victims have not been released by DPS at this time.

Hwy. 380 remained closed til almost 9 p.m. and traffic was detoured down FM 1827/New Hope Road.

Further information regarding this accident will be featured online as it becomes available.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@csmediatexas.com