Adding on: Programs pick up District 11-4A victories

Princeton boys and girls soccer went 4-0 in District 11-4A competition.
The Lady Panthers wrapped up a fourth title after beating Paris North Lamar 6-0 and Community 2-0 on Senior Night.
In the latter game, they won the 11-4A championship.
Honored before the game were seniors BriAna Lacey, Reychal Grimaldo, Genesis Deleon, Melissa Bewley and Kaylee Dotson.
By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@princetonherald.com
