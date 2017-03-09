Pinewood Derby racers compete

Scouts in Princeton Cub Scout Pack 229 raced hand-built wooden cars to win trophies recently in the annual Pinewood Derby.

The derby was held Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Harper Elementary School.

The Pinewood Derby has been a part of Boy Scouts of America since 1955 and stresses individual achievement and accomplishment rather than victory over competitors.

