Hittin’ the road: Panthers compete in Wills Point tourney

Princeton baseball closed out the tournament season.

They finished 1-2-1 at Wills Point, with a 7-1 win over Kemp, loses to Paris North Lamar and 4-1 and Eustace 3-1, and a played to a 6-6 tie against Waxahachie Life.

“Our pitching was good enough to win each game,” head coach Russell Bowker said. “We continue to make too many mistakes defensively, which are keeping us from getting over the hump.”

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@princetonherald.com

For the complete story see the March 16 edition of The Farmersville Times or click here for the e-Edition.