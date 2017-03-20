Deceased bodies found after domestic disturbance in Lowry Crossing

After a call for a domestic disturbance, two deceased bodies were found in a Lowry Crossing home Sunday, March 19.

Around 9:30 p.m., Collin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance in the 2000 block of The Crossings Drive in Lowry Crossing, a small town located just west of Princeton.

After arriving on scene, the deputies tried to make contact with the occupants of the residence. After attempts to make contact failed, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team entered the residence and discovered two bodies, which have been identified as Jimmy Blackburn and his wife, Rosemary Blackburn. A small caliber handgun was located at the scene.

“The patrol units felt it was unsafe after the occupants would not answer so they called in the tactical team,” Collin County Public Information Officer Captain Jim Moody said. “The investigation is ongoing, however, investigators have determined that this is an isolated event and there is no further threat to local residents.”

More information about this story will be updated as it becomes available.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@princetonherald.com