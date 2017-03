Princeton comes alive in April. For the complete story see the March 23 edition of The Princeton Herald or go to www.etypeservices.com/Princeton%20HeraldID249/default.aspx for the e-Edition. ... See MoreSee Less

Princeton girls soccer beat Crandall 3-1 in a Class 4A Region II bi-district match on Friday at Royse City ISD Stadium. The Lady Panthers will face North Hills Prep next week in area. ... See MoreSee Less

Man arrested for DWI after chase. For the complete story see the March 23 edition of The Princeton Herald or go to www.etypeservices.com/Princeton%20HeraldID249/default.aspx for the e-Edition. ... See MoreSee Less

Congrats to all of our Best of Princeton winners! Winners are in this week's edition in a special section! ... See MoreSee Less Photo