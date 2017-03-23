New ROTC program to benefit from donation

Collin County farmer David McMahon has won the opportunity to direct a $2,500 donation from the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, to Princeton ISD. The funds will be used to help establish the new ROTC program.

“Princeton ISD is very blessed to have the support of local businessmen like David McMahan,” said Donald McIntyre, assistant superintendent. “These funds will be beneficial to our district as we prepare for a new endeavor.”

McMahan and his family own McMahan Turf and Argonomics. His grandson, Colt Guinn, attends Smith Elementary and marks the family’s fifth generation to attend Princeton schools.

By Jean Ann Collins • PISD Communications coordinator • news@princetonherald.com

