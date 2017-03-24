Princeton comes alive in April with several events scheduled to take place the first couple of weekends of the month.

On tap are a community trash-off to get rid of items accumulated over the past few months, unlimited garage sales throughout April, the city Easter egg hunt and a Boy Scouts Jamboree.

Unlimited garage sales allow Princeton residents to clear out items that still have some value. The $5 garage sale fee has been waived for the month of April and sales can run the entire month, instead of the standard of no more than three consecutive days.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • news@princetonherald.com

