Deputy Superintendent to retire

Deputy Superintendent Danny Folk has announced his retirement from Princeton ISD effective at the end of the calendar year, Dec. 31.

Folk, who has been with PISD for 16 years, says he is making plans for a new endeavor in the plumbing business to keep him busy after retirement.

“Mr. Folk has been a valuable asset as he has overseen the finances for the district,” Superintendent Philip Anthony said. “Under his leadership, Princeton ISD’s financial stability has continually improved.”

From Staff Reports • news@princetonherald.com

