Storm sirens explained

With storm season well underway, city of Princeton residents need to know about the methods used to alert them when dangerous storms are in the vicinity so that they will know whether to take cover.

The city has two primary ways to alert its residents to severe weather, by sounding emergency sirens located throughout town and through text alerts that come through smart phones.

Decision on whether to activate sirens is made by the Emergency Management Team that includes the fire chief, police chief and emergency management coordinator, among others. Fire Chief Tom Harvey explains that they consult and decide.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • news@princetonherald.com

For the complete story see the March 30 edition of The Princeton Herald or click here for the e-Edition.