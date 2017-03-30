Who’s up next: North Hills Prep awaits Friday during area

It’s on to the second round of the Class 4A Region II soccer playoffs.

The Lady Panthers (17-7 overall, as of March 27) will face Irving North Hills Prep in area at 7 p.m. Friday in Richardson at Berkner High School.

“Their stats show they have scored a lot of goals. We respect all of our opponents during the playoffs and we prepare for them to play their best against us,” head coach Michele Housden said.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@princetonherald.com

For the complete story see the March 30 edition of The Princeton Herald or click here for the e-Edition.