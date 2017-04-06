Thursday, 6 April, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
April 6 last day to register to vote

Related Posts

Facebook

The Princeton Herald

22 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

Princeton tennis walked away with the top two spots in the April 3-4 District 11-4A Tournament at PHS. The Panthers pounced on first place and the Lady Panthers were runner ups. For full results see the April 13 issue of The Princeton Herald. (Courtesy photo) ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Princeton Herald

2 days ago

The Princeton Herald

Princeton girls soccer ends season with a shoot out loss to Mabank in the Class 4A Region II quarterfinals on Tuesday at Wild Ram Stadium in Richardson. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Princeton Herald

2 days ago

The Princeton Herald

Deputy Superintendent to retire. For the complete story pick up a copy of the March 30 edition of The Princeton Herald or go to www.etypeservices.com/Princeton%20HeraldID249/default.aspx for the e-Edition. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Princeton Herald

3 days ago

The Princeton Herald

Major accident in front of Walmart. One vehicle on its roof ... extrication in progress. Avoid area. Watch for emergency vehicles. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook