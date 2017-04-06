April 6 last day to register to vote

The last day to register to vote in spring elections is Thursday, April 6.

Princeton voters are being asked to vote on a $96.3 million Princeton ISD bond election, four members of the Collin College board of trustees, and decide the fate of a $600 million Collin College construction bond issue.

To check to see if you are registered, you can go online and utilize the Collin County Voter Registration Card Search or search for the Texas State Voter Database.

If you have moved within Collin County, you can update your address on the Secretary of State’s website or fill out a new registration form and mail it in or drop it by our office at 2010 Redbud Blvd, Ste 102, McKinney TX 75069.

If you moved from another county you must fill out a new registration form.

Officially, election day is Saturday, May 6.

The Princeton ISD bond, if passed, will provide funding for two elementary schools, renovation of Lacy and Godwin elementary schools, expanding the second junior high school during original construction, a game field for the two junior high schools, installation of turf baseball and softball fields, purchasing sites for an additional junior high, a combination junior and senior high and two elementary schools, and paving and street work.

At the maximum, it is estimated that property taxes will increase no more than a nickel per $100 assessed valuation.

The Collin College bond issue, if approved by voters, will provide funds to build a 7,000-student campus in Wylie, education centers in Farmersville and Celina, and a technology center in McKinney, as well as provide for maintenance projects at existing facilities.

Three seats on the college board of trustees are contested. Seeking those spots are Fred Moses and Greg Gomel, both of Plano, in Place 1, incumbent Nancy Wurzman and Jeri Chambers, both of Plano, in Place 2, and incumbent Larry Wainwright of Allen and Stacy Donald of Plano in Place 3.

Running unopposed to fill the remaining portion of an unexpired term on the college board is incumbent Raj Menon of Plano.

Early voting runs from April 24 through May 2.