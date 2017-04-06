Area Easter activities will keep you hopping

Spring is in full bloom and area churches, nonprofits and civic organizations have planned Easter activities that will keep parents and children busy over the next two weeks.

Princeton

Princeton has several events on tap for the Easter season.

The city’s community-wide Easter egg hunt will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8 at the Veterans’ Memorial Park in downtown Princeton.

All kids 5th grade and younger are invited to attend, organizers said. Kids are encouraged to bring their own Easter basket.

The Easter bunny will also be available for photos.

There is no cost to attend the event.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@princetonherald.com

