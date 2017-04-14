Camporee held over weekend

Boy Scouts from throughout the North Texas area pitched their tents and spent the weekend learning new skills at the Lone Star District Camporee held at J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park/POW Camp.

The camporee started Friday, April 7, as Scouts started arriving to set up their camps and continued until noon Sunday. More than 300 scouts took part in the annual event.

The Lone Star District includes troops in Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Fanin, Grayson, Henderson, Hunt, Kaufman, Navarro, Rains, Rockwall and Van Zandt counties in Texas as well as Bryan County in Oklahoma.

For the complete story see the April 13 edition of The Princeton Herald or click here for the e-Edition.