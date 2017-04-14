Highway 380: Problems, solutions for future safety

The hurried pace of lives today often impacts driving behavior and it impacts the rate of accidents.

Vehicles speed down Hwy. 380, talking, texting, making unsafe lane changes, all so they might get where they are going on time, or perhaps thinking they might beat traffic.

Then it happens, yet another wreck. Traffic snarls, lanes shut down, emergency vehicles respond to the call and lives are affected.

An interactive map of wrecks from Jan. 1 through April 6 along Hwy. 380 is featured below.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@princetonherald.com

