Princeton has several events on tap for this weekend in celebration of Easter.

First Christian Church, Princeton, will join in worship service with Christ United Methodist Church, at 310 Main Street, for a Gospel Blues music and communion service commemorating the night Jesus was betrayed.

The service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13.

For more eggcellent photos and the complete story see the April 13 edition of The Princeton Herald or click here for the e-Edition.