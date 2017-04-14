Three rounds deep: Lady Panthers advance to quarterfinals round

The 2017 girls soccer season was filled with a whole slew of bright spots.

They won 18 matches, a fourth straight district title this time in 11-4A, and went three rounds deep in the Class 4A Region II playoffs.

“We had a great season, to repeat as district champions and take it down to the last possible opportunity in a regional quarterfinal is a remarkable accomplishment. I am proud of these young ladies, their work ethic and character,” head coach Michele Housden said.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@princetonherald.com

